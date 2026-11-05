Romanian carrier Dan Air announced on Wednesday, November 4, that it is temporarily relocating all operations from Bacău’s George Enescu International Airport to Henri Coandă (Otopeni) Airport near Bucharest. The airline attributed the decision to a dispute with the airport’s executive management over outstanding payments, insolvency proceedings, and ground-handling services.

Bacău Airport filed a request with the Ilfov Tribunal on October 29 seeking the opening of insolvency proceedings against Dan Air. The airline said it had already paid RON 100,000 and was negotiating an installment plan similar to an arrangement agreed and honored in 2025.

Dan Air also stated it had filed its own reorganization request on October 22. According to the carrier, more than 83% of the amounts claimed by Bacău Airport had been overdue for no more than 33 days when the airport filed its application.

Moreover, the airline further alleged that the airport subsequently conditioned the continuation of handling services on additional payments. Dan Air said its financial difficulties were caused by payment processor Netopia blocking more than EUR 900,000 paid by passengers.

“Together with the people of Bacău, we have built a base and a flight network that we are proud of. However, we regretfully have to leave temporarily, as we cannot operate from an airport whose management is seeking the insolvency of its only Bacău-based carrier. The lack of trust and the concerns created by the threats and pressure exerted by the airport’s general manager cannot form the basis of healthy cooperation between the parties,” said Matt Ian David, administrator of Dan Air.

“We thank the County Council for its support and will return to Bacău as soon as we have a reliable partner,” he added.

The air carrier has operated Bacău as a base since November 2023.

Flights originally scheduled to depart from or arrive in Bacău will now operate from Henri Coandă Airport. Dan Air said it would contact affected passengers using the details included in their bookings.

According to the company, travelers can choose the corresponding flight from Bucharest or request a full ticket refund under EU passenger-rights rules.