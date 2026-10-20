The Dutch company Damen Holding BV, the previous operator of the ailing Mangalia shipyard in Romania, has challenged in court the tender through which German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall won the auction for the shipyard on October 9, 2026, offering EUR 138 million, News.ro reported.

Damen is the main creditor of the Mangalia Shipyard. The company challenged the court ruling that allowed the starting price to be reduced as part of the shipyard's sale procedure, paving the way for its acquisition by Rheinmetall earlier this month, after four unsuccessful attempts.