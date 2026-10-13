More than 636,000 homes were completed in Romania between 2016 and 2025, equivalent to almost 33 new homes per 1,000 inhabitants, according to an analysis by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox based on housing completion data compiled for the 2016-2025 period.

This compared with 33.6 in Germany, 34.4 in Slovakia and 31.5 in Czechia. Residential construction intensity was considerably higher in markets such as Poland, with 55.2 homes/1,000 inhabitants, France (52.8), Finland (62.8) and the Netherlands (39).