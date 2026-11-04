Consortium led by US businessman seeks to take over Lukoil’s assets under sanctions
A consortium led by Miami-based businessman Todd Boehly, as well as Arab companies International Holding Company (IHC) and Al Hail Holding, is reportedly preparing to take over the international assets of Russian oil giant Lukoil, including those in Romania, in a transaction expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The consortium is buying Lukoil securities from Western investment funds, Profit.ro reported.
The securities, currently blocked under international sanctions, would later be placed in an escrow account in exchange for Lukoil’s international assets, including those in Romania. The mechanism avoids generating “windfall gains” to Lukoil – an element that prevented another deal attempted by US bank Xtellus Partners but blocked by the US Treasury.