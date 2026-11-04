Colliers: Romania’s property investment market matured over three decades
An analysis marking the consultancy’s 30th anniversary in Romania traced the market’s evolution from yields above 20% to billion-euro investment years and major domestic buyers.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 3 min read
Romania’s real estate investment market has changed significantly over the three decades since Colliers entered the country, moving from yields above 20% to annual transaction volumes exceeding EUR 1 billion in its strongest years. The consultancy presented the evolution in an analysis marking its 30th anniversary in the local market.
In real estate, yields reflect the risk investors associate with a market. As perceived risk declines and competition for assets increases, yields generally fall and property prices rise.