Clever Group to launch multi-screen platform for Romanian films
The platform will offer a selection of classic and contemporary films, TV series, and documentaries, as well as original productions developed specifically for Cinemaraton Play.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 1 min read
Clever Group announced it would launch Cinemaraton Play, a multi-screen platform dedicated entirely to Romanian films, on December 1.
The content will be available both online and through mobile apps on Google Play and the App Store.