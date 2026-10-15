City Grill, a leading Romanian-owned restaurant group, announced that it opened its fourth Hanu’ Berarilor restaurant following a EUR 500,000 investment. The venue in Cluj-Napoca, in the Transylvania region, is the brand’s first location outside Bucharest.

The restaurant is located in the building known as the Mikes Palace, which was built around 1800 in the city’s Old Town. It has 240 seats across the interior and inner courtyard, 50 in the vaulted wine cellar, and 100 on the terrace overlooking the square.

“The first Hanu’ Berarilor outside Bucharest could only open in a spectacular setting, and the Mikes Palace in the heart of Cluj-Napoca is exactly that kind of place,” said Daniel Mischie, executive chairman of City Grill Group.

The palace is attributed to architect Joseph Leder, who also designed the Teleki Palace and the Reformed College. Its features include a vaulted passageway and an inner courtyard with two levels of Baroque galleries.

City Grill has previously opened Hanu’ Berarilor restaurants in three historic Bucharest buildings, namely Casa Oprea Soare in 2009, Casa Elena Lupescu in 2011, and Uranus in 2019.

“Fitting out a restaurant in a historic monument can cost up to twice as much as in an ordinary building, but it pays off in the long run through the uniqueness of the venue and its status as a tourist destination,” Daniel Mischie said.

The group entered the Cluj-Napoca market in October 2024 by acquiring a majority stake in Marty Restaurants, which operates six venues in the city. Including Hanu’ Berarilor, City Grill’s local capacity now exceeds 1,700 seats.

City Grill Group reported consolidated revenue of EUR 90 million in 2025 and is targeting EUR 100 million in 2026. The company has allocated EUR 6.5 million for investments this year and is also adding Cluj’s Chios restaurant to its portfolio while retaining its existing brand.

The group operates the Caru cu Bere, Hanu lui Manuc, Hanu’ Berarilor, Peșcaruș, Buongiorno.Italian, City Grill, City Grill Family, Marty Restaurants and Aubergine brands, as well as the La Boheme hotel.