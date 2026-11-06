China’s Autolink prepares for electronics factory in Romania
Wuxi Autolink Intelligence Tech, a technology provider for electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture in the automotive industry, has opened a research and development centre in Bucharest and is preparing to build an electronics factory near the capital, for which it is already recruiting personnel.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Autolink is already looking for staff for the future production facility, including a factory manager to coordinate construction, according to Profit.ro.
The Romanian factory will gradually take over Autolink's foreign orders and significantly increase the company's production capacity for international markets, according to information analysed by Profit.ro. The investment in the greenfield project is part of Autolink's expansion strategy in Europe.