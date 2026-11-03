CFA Romania president sees recession risk persisting into 2027
The recovery expected next year remains fragile conceptually, with private consumption forecast to increase by 1.9% year on year in 2027, despite projected real wage growth of 0.4%.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania’s economy could contract by up to 1% in 2026, with the risk of recession persisting into 2027, Adrian Codirlaşu, president of CFA Romania, said on November 2, according to Agerpres.
Codirlaşu said his organization expected economic growth of between 0% and 0.5% next year, compared with forecasts of approximately 2% from other analysts. He added that the feedback received by CFA Romania suggested even its projection could be optimistic.