Belgian-rooted real estate developer Speedwell announced that it signed a 10-year lease with restaurant operator Spoonful at its Queens District mixed-use project in northern Bucharest. Spoonful will occupy 571 sqm on the ground floor of an office building.

Spoonful already operates restaurants in office buildings. Its executive director, Daniel Obretin, said the mix of homes and offices at Queens District would allow the new location to serve customers beyond the lunchtime rush.