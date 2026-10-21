Caroli Foods Group has begun using electricity from a photovoltaic park built next to its packaged meat production plant in Pitești, Argeș county. The project was financed entirely from the company’s own resources.

The solar park covers 22,000 square meters and comprises 3,600 monocrystalline photovoltaic panels, each with a capacity of 700 W. Its total installed capacity is 2.52 MW.

The annual electricity production is estimated at 2,750 MWh. All the power generated will be used by the Pitești plant, with none fed into the national grid, the company said.

By replacing part of the electricity purchased from the grid, the project is expected to avoid approximately 610 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

“Integrating solar energy into the plant’s consumption directly contributes to greater operational efficiency, optimal resource use, and improved predictability of energy costs,” said Adrian Trifan, director of Caroli Foods Group’s Pitești plant.

The facility produces more than 200 packaged meat products and ready meals under the Caroli, Sissi, Campofrio, Maestro, and Primo brands. It has an annual production capacity exceeding 30,000 tons and employs approximately 700 people.