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Bucharest Stock Exchange opens nominations for 2026 edition of flagship program BVB Arena
Nominations can be submitted until November 15, 2026.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
The Bucharest Stock Exchange launched the BVB Arena 2026 edition on Wednesday, October 14, targeting Romanian entrepreneurial companies with high growth potential and capital market readiness.
Through its redesigned structure, the program aims to identify and select relevant companies while creating a structured framework for direct interaction with capital market professionals.