The court split the insolvency proceedings into two separate requests, one filed by Animawings and the other by its creditors. The list of creditors includes Banca Transilvania, several national airports, air traffic control services provider Romatsa, technical service providers and several individuals, Tvrinfo.ro reported.

The court’s ruling leaves passengers facing even greater uncertainty, after the airline initially suspended all flights on October 1, one day after filing its insolvency request.

Following the court decision, Animawings postponed its planned resumption of flights from October 25 to November 16.

Meanwhile, the company has provided little, if any, public communication, indicating that flights would resume in line with available capacity, using two of its eight aircraft.

Flights are being cancelled progressively, with passengers individually provided with a form to indicate their preferred settlement alternative.