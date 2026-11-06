Bucharest City Hall launched an international tender for 79 new trams, mayor Ciprian Ciucu announced on Thursday, November 5. The procurement is part of broader investment in the capital’s public transport network.

“We are continuing major investments in the public transport network,” Ciucu wrote on Facebook.

The trams will be purchased under projects to modernize Bucharest’s tram system and extend the network along Prelungirea Ghencea.

The contract has an estimated value of RON 1.405 billion, excluding VAT. The deadline for submitting bids is December 10, 2026.

“The lines will be ready, the depots modernized, STB financially balanced and better managed following the insolvency proceedings, and public transport will become more attractive,” the mayor said.