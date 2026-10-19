BT Capital Partners, the investment banking and capital markets division of Banca Transilvania Group, said it reached 35,000 stock trading accounts opened through the BT Pay app, double the number recorded in June 2026.

The growth was driven by the integration of investment services into BT Pay, as well as by the launch of a new product from the Banca Transilvania Group, the BT Romania ETF, which is trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The new investors are primarily clients of Banca Transilvania’s Private and Premium Banking segments, with most accounts opened by clients in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Constanța, Iași, and Timișoara.

“The rapid increase in the number of accounts opened through BT Pay shows us that investing is becoming more accessible to an increasingly large number of people. We are seeing a shift in mindset, with people complementing saving with an interest in building long-term wealth,” Daniela Secară, CEO of BT Capital Partners, explained.

More than 90,000 people invest on the Bucharest Stock Exchange through BT Capital Partners. The expansion of its client base has helped the company’s net assets exceed RON 40 billion (approximately EUR 8 billion), the company said.