SNP shares have risen by 41% since the previous update in October 2025, exceeding the previous target price of RON 1.0965. However, the target price was revised upwards, as “a significantly higher set of commodity prices and an earlier and now largely constructed Neptun Deep offset the heavier fiscal burden”, the report states, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The Neptun Alpha platform was installed in July, seven of the ten development wells have been drilled, and first gas is expected in the first half of 2027. BT Capital Partners estimates that the project will increase the group’s production from 36.9 mln barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2026 to 60.8 mln boe in 2028, while unit operating costs will fall from about USD 18 per boe to USD 8 per boe.