The members of Bravva Angels, a community of investors supporting technology startups from Romania and Central and Eastern Europe, have invested in five companies over the past three months. The list includes Watergenics, Solmag, Rayscape, and EdNeos. The fifth company backed by Bravva Angels members is currently raising a round, but details remain confidential at this stage.

The companies have collectively secured more than EUR 220,000 from the over 50 active investors in the Bravva Angels community.

In recent months, Bravva has assessed companies in medtech, robotics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, e-commerce, and software solutions for managing EV charging stations, it said. Most of the startups are developing SaaS products and operate under B2B, B2B2C, or B2B2B business models.

Solmag gives energy suppliers, traders, and distribution system operators real-time visibility into solar power generation directly from inverters, enabling teams to forecast, balance, and respond with less uncertainty and lower risk. The startup, founded by Alex Nicoară and Vlad Ionescu, also offers its own hardware device, which connects and optimizes prosumers’ solar panels and batteries to maximize their energy revenues through a virtual power plant. With the help of the investment, the Solmag team has opened its first hardware manufacturing facility and plans to continue to attract new customers.

Watergenics is a Berlin-based startup founded by Romanian entrepreneur Liviu Mantescu. It develops smart sensors and software platforms for real-time water quality monitoring directly at factories and industrial plants. While traditional sensors require water samples to be sent to a laboratory, a process that can take between 12 and 24 hours, Watergenics’ sensor analyzes the chemical composition of water directly in the pipeline and delivers results in less than 10 minutes. Potential applications include mining and lithium extraction, the chemical and petrochemical industries, semiconductor manufacturing, wastewater treatment plants, and water desalination facilities.

EdNeos is an AI-powered platform that helps deskless workers develop soft and hard skills by providing continuous voice-based assistance as they carry out their daily tasks. EdNeos founder Veceslav Carbugan initially set out to build an educational assistant for students, designed to improve learning outcomes and retention. Over the years, he identified a strong business use case, with EdNeos able to be integrated directly into the workflows of frontline employees. Today, the platform is used by companies in both Romania and Luxembourg.

Rayscape