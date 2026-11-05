A plane operating the Milan-Bucharest route was targeted by a bomb threat on Thursday, November 5. Numerous other flights were reported on board several passenger planes across Europe on the same day.

The control tower at Henri Coandă International Airport was informed by the aircraft's crew about the existence of a bomb threat, according to the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI). The Wizz Air plane operating flight WMT3064 from Milan to Bucharest landed at around 11:08. There were 182 passengers and seven crew members on board.

According to information provided by airport representatives, all 182 passengers were disembarked, and the authorities took the necessary procedural measures in cooperation with state institutions.

SRI announced that a pyrotechnics team inspected the aircraft to determine whether the threat was confirmed.

The incident in Bucharest is part of a series of alerts reported on Thursday in several European countries.

Among the aircraft targeted was an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome, which was diverted to Évreux, France. The plane landed safely, and the 151 passengers and six crew members were evacuated to a safe area. According to French authorities cited by Biziday, a specialized bomb disposal team was sent to inspect the aircraft. French media report that the plane was escorted by a Rafale fighter jet as it approached the airport.

Three other Ryanair flights were targeted by threats while heading to Bulgaria: one from Madrid to Sofia, another from Copenhagen to Sofia, and a third from London Stansted to Sofia. The first two landed at their destinations, while the aircraft departing from London was diverted to Plovdiv.

An alert was also reported involving a Polish LOT Airlines plane operating flight LO235 from Warsaw to Brussels. The aircraft landed at Zaventem Airport, and the airport spokesperson confirmed receiving information about a suspicious situation on board a flight to Brussels.

The list of targeted flights also includes a Wizz Air plane flying from Milan Malpensa to Warsaw, which was diverted to Vienna, as well as two Finnair aircraft: one on the Helsinki-Rome Fiumicino route and another on the Helsinki-Vienna route.

Thursday's incidents follow a series of similar alerts reported at the beginning of the week, when seven planes in Europe were inspected or diverted following bomb threats. Aircraft operated by LOT, SAS, Wizz Air and Ryanair were targeted.

Two of the incidents involved flights to or from Rome Fiumicino.