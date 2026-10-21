The annual inflation rate will increase by the end of 2026 and exceed the 6.1% previously forecast by the National Bank of Romania, according to the minutes of the monetary policy meeting on October 8, published on Tuesday, October 20.

Members of the BNR Board of Directors said the new economic data indicate a deterioration in the short-term inflation outlook compared with the estimates presented in August. The previous forecast anticipated an annual rate of 6.1% in December 2026, followed by a gradual decline to 2.8% in June 2028.