Romania must focus on refinancing its public debt as well as reducing its budget deficit, as debt repayments are putting pressure on the country’s international reserves, Cristian Popa, a member of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), said on November 2, according to Agerpres.

Popa said Romania faced a budget deficit of approximately 6% of GDP while also needing to refinance public debt equivalent to about 7% of GDP maturing this year.