BNR official warns Romania must address public debt refinancing alongside deficit
Romania needed to continue meeting its commitments despite the rating agencies’ decision to maintain the country’s investment-grade status, the official said.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania must focus on refinancing its public debt as well as reducing its budget deficit, as debt repayments are putting pressure on the country’s international reserves, Cristian Popa, a member of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), said on November 2, according to Agerpres.
Popa said Romania faced a budget deficit of approximately 6% of GDP while also needing to refinance public debt equivalent to about 7% of GDP maturing this year.