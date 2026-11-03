Vegis.ro, Romania's largest online store for organic, natural and bio products, launches its Black Friday campaign on 6 November, starting at 08:30. The campaign includes discounts of up to 50% on approximately 4,000 products across the Supplements, Remedies, Food, Organic Products, Bee Products, Essential Oils, Cosmetics and Household Products categories, with prices starting from RON 2.21.

"Natural products are no longer a niche choice, but part of the daily routine of more and more families. For us, this changes the way we think about a Black Friday campaign: we are no longer talking about impulse purchases, but about customers who plan ahead for the products they use regularly. That is why we have extended the campaign to 17 days and included approximately 4,000 products, so that every customer has the time and variety needed to make the right choices," said Mihai Bucuroiu, Director, Vegis.ro.

The campaign runs from 6 November (08:30) to 22 November (23:59), exclusively on vegis.ro.

Black Friday at Niavis: the most popular products at the lowest price of the year

This Black Friday, Niavis's most popular products will be available at their lowest price this year through the brand's partner network: Bebe Tei, Farmacia Tei, Dr. Max, Vegis and eMAG, alongside other retailers. The products included feature Celtic salt, Ceylon cinnamon, and lemon and orange peel, some of the most sought-after products in the Niavis portfolio.

Interest in simple, natural ingredients for everyday cooking is increasingly reflected in consumer choices. Celtic salt, quality spices and citrus peel have become part of regular shopping, used both in cooking and in homemade drinks and desserts. Through its presence in pharmacies, specialty stores and online platforms, Niavis makes these products easy to find where customers already shop. Coming just ahead of the holiday season, Black Friday is a good moment to stock up.

Black Friday at Complice.ro: up to 40% off more than 25 experiences

Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, launches its Black Friday campaign over the weekend of 6 to 8 November, with discounts of up to 40% on a selection of experiences and FlexiBox packages.

New this year is the experience behind the wheel of a Ferrari Portofino, available in two versions: 30 minutes, at 40% off, and 20 minutes, at 35% off. The campaign also offers 30% off gourmet experiences, from private champagne and sparkling wine tastings to wine and chocolate pairings and praline workshops. The offer further includes light aircraft flights near Bucharest, perfume-making workshops, relaxation experiences and play sessions with Golden Retriever puppies, with discounts between 15% and 25%.