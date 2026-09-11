The first BIPA store in Romania opened on January 22, 2026, at Mega Mall in Bucharest, in a market dominated by dm drogerie markt and where Danish chain Normal has also recently entered.

Last month, BIPA opened three stores, in Bran, Pitești and Năvodari, Economica.net reported.

“For us, each new store is not just about shelves and products, it's about people. It's about neighbours who pass by on their way home, little moments of pampering easily found, close to where you live and work. We believe that beauty and daily care should be within everyone's reach, no matter where you live. Today, we're a little closer to making this possible for the Giurgiu community,” the company said in an announcement.

BIPA aims to open 20-25 stores in Romania this year. The company is hiring in several cities across the country, including Roșiorii de Vede, Târgoviște and Buzău, as well as Pantelimon and Bucharest.

For comparison, dm drogerie markt announced the opening of its latest store in April, at Colosseum Mall in Bucharest. At the time, the company said its local chain had more than 160 units. In the meantime, Normal announced plans to enter Romania and opened its first two stores in Bucharest and Timișoara.

The first BIPA store opened in Austria in 1980. Today, the chain has more than 700 stores in Central and Eastern Europe.