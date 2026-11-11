The competition, organized by Auto Expert Media in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests and supported by Arval Romania as the main partner, reached its fourth edition, which registered a record number of participants.

The electric van segment is in a constant stage of development, in all segments, and the manufacturers' offer is becoming more and more diversified and adapted to the requirements of Romanian companies. Best Electric Van, the only competition in Romania dedicated to light electric commercial vehicles (eLCV, Electric Light Commercial Vehicle), has recently designated its winners.

Also, as a result of the emergence of electric motorization in the pickup segment, the organizers started this year the Best Electric Pickup section at this event.

Ford Transit Curier, KIA PV5 Cargo and Iveco Daily received the title of Best Electric Van 2026 in Romania, each in its own category, during the fourth edition of the event. Toyota Hilux BEV became Best Electric Pickup 2026 in Romania.

Before the winners were designated, a jury made up of experienced fleet managers, coming from companies with a relevant car fleet, tested each model entered in the competition, applying objective criteria, inspired by daily use.

This year's event had 14 participating models at the start, which reflects the variety, dynamics of the local market and the interest of manufacturers in introducing new generations of electric commercial vehicles in Romania. The event, organized by Auto Expert Media in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests, supported by Arval Romania as main partner, Eldrive charging partner, took place between November 10 and 11, the first day being reserved for testing in real conditions of use, and the second for judging and awarding of prizes, during a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests.

The start, from the Arval headquarters, on a 200-kilometer route

The competition started on November 10, starting from the headquarters of Arval Romania, the main partner of Best Electric Van since the first edition, in 2023. The tests included traveling on a route of about 200 kilometres, in different road conditions, from urban traffic to national road and highway, also having a battery charging test.

At the time of judging, the criteria considered for awarding the marks were the dimensions, cargo space and payload, ease of loading with cargo, ergonomics for the driver, real autonomy, energy consumption, ease of charging with energy and price.

In addition to the three big winners of the Best Electric Van 2026, the following prizes were also awarded at the event: