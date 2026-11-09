Global asset manager VanEck, which has approximately USD 244 billion in assets under management, announced its entry into Romania on Monday, November 9.

VanEck has registered 41 UCITS ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) for distribution and also made 15 crypto ETNs (Exchange-Traded Notes) available, giving professional and private investors in Romania access to its range across sectors, asset classes, investment themes and digital assets, according to the press release.

The company’s ETFs and ETNs are also registered in other Central and Eastern European markets, including Poland, Croatia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

“Over the next few months, we will be working with local partners so that Romanian investors can reach our range, from semiconductors and defense to digital assets, through the brokers and banks they already work with,” said Koen Bendermacher, Associate Director Sales & Business Development for Romania at VanEck Europe.

VanEck offers more than 100 ETFs worldwide. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world, including branches in Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), London (United Kingdom), Milan (Italy), Zurich (Switzerland), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Sydney (Australia), and Shanghai (China).In Europe, 41 ETFs and 15 ETNs are available.