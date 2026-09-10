Amethyst Radiotherapy, the network of radiotherapy, chemotherapy and oncology diagnostic services, has completed an investment program of EUR 8 million to modernize and expand the medical infrastructure across the six centers it operates in Bucharest, Cluj, Alba Iulia, Timișoara, Satu Mare and Piatra Neamț.

The investments included replacing the two linear accelerators used for radiotherapy treatments at the Amethyst Bucharest center and installing a second linear accelerator at the Alba Iulia center. Amethyst also upgraded its diagnostic infrastructure by equipping its centers with Siemens CT technology and, at selected locations, MRI systems, the company said.

“Expanding our network to six centers, modernizing the Bucharest center and integrating radiotherapy, chemotherapy and diagnostic services reflect the sustained pace of Amethyst’s investments in Romania,” Dr. Ciprian Casian, CEO of Amethyst Romania, said.

Amethyst Radiotherapy is part of the Amethyst-Stingray Group, the European network specializing in radiotherapy, with more than 33 clinics internationally.

Amethyst Radiotherapy Romania treats more than 30,000 cancer patients each year and provides over 350,000 treatments, including 200,000 radiotherapy treatments, according to data provided by the company.