Ahold Delhaize Romania repositions Shop&Go as standalone brand
Shop&Go will have its own management team, business strategy, and customer offering.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
Ahold Delhaize Romania is repositioning Shop&Go as a standalone brand, with its own management team, business strategy, and customer offering, the company announced.
The move is part of a broader process where its local brands, namely Mega Image, Profi, and Shop&Go, will operate under the same organizational umbrella while retaining their distinct identities and commercial strategies.