Ahold Delhaize, Rezolv Energy sign major renewable power deal in Romania
The 10-year virtual power purchase agreement will cover 370 GWh annually from two solar and wind projects scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2029.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Retail group Ahold Delhaize, which owns the Mega Image, Profi, and Shop&Go brands, and renewable energy producer Rezolv Energy have signed a 10-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement covering electricity from two projects in Romania. The deal combines solar and wind generation and represents around 14% of their expected combined annual output.
The agreement covers 370 GWh of renewable electricity per year from the 1.3 GWp Dama Solar project in Arad county and the 300 MW Dunarea East Wind Farm in Constanța County.