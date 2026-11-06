Retail group Ahold Delhaize, which owns the Mega Image, Profi, and Shop&Go brands, and renewable energy producer Rezolv Energy have signed a 10-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement covering electricity from two projects in Romania. The deal combines solar and wind generation and represents around 14% of their expected combined annual output.

The agreement covers 370 GWh of renewable electricity per year from the 1.3 GWp Dama Solar project in Arad county and the 300 MW Dunarea East Wind Farm in Constanța County.