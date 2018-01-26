Baroque palace in NW Romania restored with money from Hungarian govt.

The Episcopal Palace in Oradea, a city in northwest Romania, is being restored with money from the Hungarian government. The funds amount to some EUR 6 million, local Digi24 reported.

The revamping work at the Episcopal Palace, which is also known and the Baroque Palace, began last year and is to be completed in about three years.

The Episcopal Palace in Oradea was founded in 1762 by the Baron Bishop Adam Patacic. Viennese architect Franz Anton Hillebrandt designed the palace while engineer A.J. Neumann was in charge of the building’s construction.

One of the most important aspects of the palace it that is has 356 exterior windows, one for each day of the year, and more than 100 rooms.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Wikipedia; photo by Mballack16 )