Bucharest City Hall plans automated payment system for all parking lots

The Bucharest City Hall has initiated a procurement procedure for an automated and computerized payment system in all parking lots, mayor Gabriela Firea said on Thursday, September 14.

The mayor said that the parking tax system in Bucharest is outdated, and that smart solutions are needed to change this system, reports News.ro.

“I think it’s time to put an end to this old system in Bucharest to charge parking, with a ticket that we don’t know where it ends up, if it is taxed or not. We always complain that there is not enough money to build other parking lots. We would have what we want if we used smart solutions,” Firea said.

She also mentioned another smart solution to be implemented in the capital, namely the e-ticketing system that would replace the current kiosks where people can buy or recharge the public transport travel cards. The general councilors voted for this project on August 30.

Irina Marica, [email protected]