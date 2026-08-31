Romania’s far-right AUR calls for faster route to early elections in case of political deadlock

Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) will promote in the coming period a draft amendment to the Constitution that would introduce clear deadlines for resolving government crises and “prevent the repetition of the situation” Romania is currently facing. The decision was made at a meeting of the National Leadership Council convened in Mehedinți County, according to Digi24.

Under the Romanian Constitution, an initiative to amend the Constitution can be launched by one-quarter of the lawmakers in either of the two chambers of Parliament. However, final approval by Parliament requires a two-thirds majority in each chamber and is followed by a public referendum.

“The Constitution must offer solutions when state institutions and representatives are no longer capable of producing them. Romania cannot remain for months with a dismissed Government, while the president calculates which prime minister suits him, what majority he can build and how he can avoid early elections,” the party’s statement reads.

Under the proposed amendments, the president would be compelled to make a second PM designation within a strict timetable, failing which he would lose his seat, while Parliament would be dissolved by default after two failed attempts to appoint a prime minister within 60 days of the first attempt. At present, the Constitution does not set mandatory deadlines for the president to designate PM candidates, and the dissolution of Parliament after two failed nomination votes depends on the president’s decision.

Romania has been without a full-fledged government since May 5. Parliament rejected a prime ministerial candidate, and 60 days have passed since that failed attempt, but president Nicușor Dan has not made another designation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)