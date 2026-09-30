Romania remains in political crisis after Parliament rejects Siegfried Mureșan government
The failed confidence vote prolongs a political crisis that has left Romania under a caretaker administration for almost five months and could open the way to early elections.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 3 min read
Romanian lawmakers rejected prime minister-designate Siegfried Mureșan’s proposed minority government on Wednesday, September 30. The cabinet received 182 votes in favour and 15 against, falling 51 votes short of the 233 required for confirmation.
Of Romania’s 464 senators and deputies, 321 attended the joint parliamentary session, but only 197 cast ballots in the secret vote, Agerpres reported.