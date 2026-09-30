Dan said early elections would bring no benefits and would instead prolong instability and undermine the confidence of both Romanian citizens and financial markets.

His statement can also be read as further weakening the already limited parliamentary prospects of Mureşan’s cabinet, and as signalling that, should the government fail, the president favours another attempt to form a government rather than snap elections.

The president also assured that there is political consensus on Romania’s fiscal trajectory.

This claim, which Dan has repeatedly made since the collapse of the centre-right governing coalition in April and which appears aimed in part at addressing concerns among investors and rating agencies, has been challenged by subsequent political developments. These include the PSD’s opposition to the adoption of a new Wage Law for the public sector and PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu’s decision to challenge the government’s ordinance on Romania’s participation in the SAFE European defence financing scheme before the Constitutional Court.

“On the contrary, [following a decision to hold early elections] we will witness a continuation of the instability and distrust of Romanian citizens and financial markets. Regardless of what happens, Romania will maintain its financial trajectory. There is political consensus on this issue,” Dan said.