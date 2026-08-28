AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), one of the largest entrepreneurial technology companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded consolidated turnover of RON 292 million in the first half of 2026, up 36% compared to H1 2025, EBITDA of RON 40 million, a 29% increase, and net profit of approximately RON 23 million, up 121% compared to the same period of last year.

The first six months of 2026 represented the AROBS group’s best first half of the past three years in terms of turnover, EBITDA, operating profit, and net profit. The positive momentum accelerated in the second quarter, when the group generated turnover of approximately RON 148 million, EBITDA of RON 22 million, and net profit of over RON 15 million, twice the level recorded in Q1 2026 and almost four times higher than in Q2 2025.

“In 2024 and 2025, we increased the scale of the group and added capabilities through the acquisitions we completed. In 2026, our focus is on integrating these capabilities through One AROBS and transforming this structure into an organization that operates as one, both commercially and operationally,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

Of the consolidated turnover recorded in H1 2026, RON 242 million, representing almost 83% of the total, was generated by activities classified as organic, while RON 50 million came from companies included in the M&A scope.

At business segment level, Software Services generated turnover of approximately RON 186 million, up 31% compared to H1 2025. Software Products recorded turnover of RON 54 million, 17% above the level reported in the comparable period, while the segment’s gross margin increased from 52% to 54%.

The fastest growth was recorded by Integrated Systems, where turnover advanced by 88% to RON 52 million, mainly as a result of the implementation of projects for the National House of Public Pensions and the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, after the end of the first semester, AROBS Systems signed a contract with the Agency for Payments and Intervention for Agriculture (APIA) with a total value of approximately RON 70 million, excluding VAT, of which approximately 61% is attributable to the company.

In the first half of the year, AROBS achieved 53% of the turnover, 49% of the EBITDA and 65% of the net profit envisaged in the 2026 Consolidated Revenue and Expense Budget, which provides for turnover of RON 552 million, EBITDA of RON 82 million and net profit of RON 35 million. The budget approved in April was prepared based on prudent estimates regarding the contributions of GESS and QUEST, companies acquired by AROBS in November 2025 and January 2026, respectively, and does not include contracts signed after its approval, including the contract concluded by AROBS Systems with APIA in August.

“The results for the first half of the year provide the first financial confirmation of this model. For the second half of the year, our objective is for the increase in turnover to translate to a greater extent into EBITDA. Looking ahead to 2027-2030, the group’s development will be supported by expansion in international markets, the organization of our activities around the verticals in which we have expertise, the development of proprietary products and the integration of AI into the solutions and services we provide,” he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: AROBS on Facebook)