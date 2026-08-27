Romanian IT company Arctic Stream posts EUR 1.32 mln consolidated net profit in H1 2026

Romanian IT infrastructure and cybersecurity integrator Arctic Stream recorded a consolidated net profit of RON 6.95 million (EUR 1.32 million) in the first half of 2026. The consolidated operating revenue more than tripled year-on-year to RON 96.3 million (EUR 18.3 million).

The consolidated operating expenses rose by 180% to RON 89.7 million.

The consolidated figures include the results of companies in the Arctic Stream ecosystem, namely Data Core Systems, Optimizor, and Cyber Arena. The company attributed the net profit mainly to the contribution of Data Core Systems, in which it holds a 23% stake.

On a standalone basis, Arctic Stream reported a net profit of RON 5.51 million (EUR 1.05 million) and an operating profit of RON 6.11 million (EUR 1.16 million).

Its standalone operating revenue increased by 202% to RON 91.7 million, compared with RON 30.4 million in the first half of 2025. The operating expenses rose at a slower rate of 172%, reaching RON 85.6 million.

“The results from the first half of this year confirm the positive dynamics of Arctic Stream’s business and our ability to turn market opportunities into successful projects and increasingly strong results,” CEO Florin Mărginean said.

He attributed the performance to efforts made during the previous year to expand the company’s customer base and secure major contracts.

Looking ahead, Mărginean said Arctic Stream expected to continue operating amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty and potential technological disruptions.

“I am convinced that the strategic partnerships within the Arctic Stream ecosystem - Data Core Systems, IT Prepared (Optimizor), Cyber Arena and Faur.ai - will continue to provide complementary expertise and differentiate us in the market,” he added.

Since its previous financial report, Arctic Stream has signed a RON 17.3 million contract to supply and commission communications systems, computing equipment, and other IT components. The project is scheduled for completion by December 2026.

The company also completed a share buyback program under which it purchased 82,645 AST shares at an average price of RON 21.8644 per share.

The Financial Supervisory Authority has approved another offer covering up to 50,000 shares, equivalent to 1.1553% of the company’s share capital. The offer will run from August 27 to September 9 at RON 23 per share.

Founded in 2017, Arctic Stream is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the AST ticker. Its activities include IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed IT services, and locally deployed artificial intelligence solutions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)