Turkish group invests almost EUR 10 mln in Bucharest residential project

by Romania Insider
Turkish real estate developer Anchor Grup, which built the first modern shopping center in Bucharest, Bucuresti Mall, will invest EUR 9.5 million in the Pallady Towers residential project.

The project has 200 apartments and is located in Eastern Bucharest, reports Ziarul Financiar. Anchor Grup is in the early stage of selling the project.

“The investment is made from our own sources. No flats have been sold so far because the sale process has just begun,” Anchor Grup representatives said.

The first stage of the Pallady Towers project began this fall and is due to be completed in September next year. The prices are between EUR 38,100 for a studio and EUR 100,000 for a three-room apartment.

