Amazon starts recruiting for its Bucharest office

U.S. tech group Amazon, the biggest online retailer in the world, has officially started the recruiting campaign for its new engineering center in Bucharest.

The first 20 openings on Amazon’s jobs website are for software engineers, translators, business analysts, trainers, and recruiters, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

“Amazon has recently opened up a new engineering office in Bucharest, Romania. This office is already the home of several engineering teams that are working on the operating systems, the virtualization, and networking technologies that power AWS. The teams provide key pieces of the technical foundation that AWS and Amazon are built on. We constantly innovate cloud computing technologies to enhance AWS’s competitiveness and the experience of our customers,” reads a presentation on the Amazon Jobs website.

The U.S. group has leased 13,500 sqm of offices in the Globalworth Campus, in Northern Bucharest, which would allow it to hire up to 1,300 people for its engineering center, according to Ziarul Financiar. Amazon also has a technology center in Iasi, Eastern Romania, which was recently expanded from 600 to 1,000 employees.

The U.S. group started its operations in Romania in 2005.

Amazon will be the main tenant in Bucharest’s Globalworth Campus

