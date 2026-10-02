Romania’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday, October 2, that a drone had fallen in the area of Plauru, Tulcea County, southeastern Romania.

The incident followed new drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, in the vicinity of the river border with Romania.

“Around 5:00 AM, an object, possibly an aerial drone, was reported to have fallen in the area of Plauru, Tulcea County, followed by a fire, without causing casualties or material damage,” the Ministry of National Defence said in a press release.

According to the cited source, an IGSU emergency vehicle and MApN teams were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“We point out that the radar systems of the Ministry of National Defence did not report any unauthorized entry into the national airspace during the past night. The situation is developing, and we will return with details as they become available,” the Ministry of National Defence said.

Earlier this week, drone fragments were discovered on farmland in the Great Brăila Island, southern Romania. The drone carried an explosive payload, which detonated automatically upon impact with the ground without harming anyone.