Alborosie and Morcheeba, on stage at Bucharest festival this weekend

The fourth edition of Bucharest GreenSounds Festival will take place in Herastrau Park this weekend, from August 18 to August 20.

The lineup includes Italian reggae artist Alborosie, English electronic band Morcheeba, Dutch alternative rock band De Staat, Jazzanova Live feat. Paul Randolph, and The Baseballs.

Alborosie, the beloved Italian artist of reggae music, will come to Bucharest with The Shengen Clan. They will be on the Main Stage on Friday, August 18.

Meanwhile, Morcheeba will play at the Bucharest festival on Saturday, August 19. The fans will have the chance to hear several of the band’s hits, such as Enjoy the Ride, Otherwise, and Big Calm. The Saturday lineup also includes Satellites, The Mono Jacks, and De Staat.

The festival’s program is completed by Romanian bands and artists such as Subcarpati, Pixels, The Mono Jacks, Damian Draghici, Radu Almasan, and more.

Entry at the event is free. Find out more about the event here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Alborosie Official Page on Facebook)