Romania launches youth advisory council on climate and environmental policy

The Environment Ministry, the Youth Platform for Sustainability, and UNICEF Romania have opened applications for a new Youth Advisory Council on Climate and the Environment. The body will comprise 20 people aged 14 to 35 who will contribute recommendations on climate and environmental policies.

The council will address topics including climate change adaptation, biodiversity, pollution, waste management, environmental education, public participation, and communication, according to the press release.

Members will participate in consultations with institutions, experts, communities, and other young people. They will also analyze current environmental issues, formulate public policy recommendations, and track how those proposals are considered in institutional processes.

Part of the council’s activity will focus on science-based public communication, source verification, and combating misinformation.

“The decisions we make today on the environment and climate directly concern young people and will influence their future,” interim environment minister Diana Buzoianu said. “It is therefore important that their voices are not only heard but that they have a real and permanent framework through which they can contribute to public policy.”

Applicants must be between 14 and 35 years old, live in Romania, and be interested in climate, the environment, civic participation, communication, education, or related fields. Previous professional experience in climate, environmental, or public policy work is not required.

The selection process will assess motivation, analytical and argumentation skills, critical thinking, interest in verifying information, availability, and ability to collaborate. The final membership will seek geographical and social representation, participation from urban and rural areas, and a balance between age groups.

Applications can be submitted online until August 31 at 11:59 p.m. EEST. Applications will be assessed between September 1 and 4, followed by interviews from September 8 to 11.

The 20 selected members will be announced on September 12, while the council’s first in-person meeting is scheduled for September 14-18. Organizers will cover participants’ transportation and accommodation costs where necessary.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com