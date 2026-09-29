The Federation of Food Banks in Romania gathered in Bucharest on Monday, September 29, to celebrate the huge efforts made over the past decade to reduce waste.

The event officially marked 10 years since the late Gabriel Sescu established the country's first Food Bank in Bucharest, laying the foundations for a new circular economy model. In just five years, he contributed to the establishment of eight other Food Banks in Cluj, Roman, Brașov, Oradea, Timișoara, Constanța, Craiova, and Galați, transforming the 2016 vision into a national network of solidarity. In 2020, member organizations founded the Federation of Food Banks in Romania, FBAR, with the role of coordinating and representing the network.

Today, the nine Regional Food Banks form a mature and stable network, while FBAR is a full member of the European Federation of Food Banks, FEBA.

“The 96 million food portions provided over this decade are not just statistics, but represent restored dignity for children who were able to go to school fed or for lonely elderly people who once again felt part of the community,” said Romuald Bulai, President of the Federation of Food Banks in Romania.

Over the 10 years of activity, the food banks collected more than 49,000 tons of products; saved 44,000 tons of food from waste in the agri-food chain and more than 4,000 tons donated by citizens; provided 96 million food portions to vulnerable people, and directly supported 910 partner charitable organizations and 340,000 vulnerable people receiving a food safety net.

“Food waste is not limited to the food we throw away. It involves wasting all the resources used to bring that food to each of us. Therefore, combating food waste means responsible consumption, solidarity with those who face difficulties in obtaining sufficient food and respect for human dignity, but also for the planet,” said Dragoș Hotea, Secretary of State at the Prime Minister's Chancellery, at the event.

The panel discussions highlighted the importance of continuing this journey, now supported by a strengthened legislative framework (Law No. 217/2016, subsequently amended by Law No. 49/2024), which requires economic operators to implement clear measures to prevent waste before throwing away food.

However, although these legal provisions help save more agri-food resources, the educational and awareness-raising dimension remains vital.

The same day, data presented by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority, or ANSVSA, showed that food waste remains a problem in Romania. Roughly 40% of the food waste in the country was generated by households, according to the institution.

According to ANSVSA, a large part of the waste can be avoided by planning purchases, properly storing food and freezing surplus, without lowering safety standards.