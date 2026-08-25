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Romanian unions demand minimum wage increase from January 2027

25 August 2026

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Several Romanian trade union federations will protest outside the Ministry of Labour on August 25, demanding an increase in the statutory minimum wage from January 1, 2027, and the resumption of collective bargaining at sectoral and national levels, according to the National Trade Union Confederation Cartel Alfa, as reported by Agerpres.

The protest will bring together the Federation of Trade Unions, the Federation of IT & Communications Unions and the Federation of Financial Industry Unions, which are affiliated with Cartel Alfa and UNI Global Union, as well as the Insurance and Banking Union Federation, affiliated with the Confederation of Democratic Trade Unions of Romania and UNI Global Union.

The unions said collective bargaining in the private sector is facing blockages, with some companies and employer organisations refusing to participate in negotiations, lacking mandates from their members or rejecting proposals submitted by trade unions.

The organisations also criticised the state for failing to act sufficiently as a facilitator of negotiations at sectoral and national levels. They said the government has not created adequate conditions for effective social dialogue despite the Action Plan for the Promotion of Collective Bargaining 2025-2030.

“The state does not assume the role of facilitator of sectoral and national negotiations. Although the promotion of collective bargaining is provided for in the Action Plan for the Promotion of Collective Bargaining 2025-2030, the authorities fail to create the necessary conditions for an efficient social dialogue and for the conduct of real negotiations,” Cartel Alfa said.

The unions are also seeking an increase in the minimum statutory wage from January 1, 2027, with its new level to be established according to the mechanism provided by Romanian law and following consultations with social partners.

Romania last increased the minimum wage in July 2026. The latest demand comes as the government is negotiating a new wage law for the budgetary sector, while seeking to contain public expenditure amid fiscal consolidation measures.

The unions said the minimum wage decision should be made through a transparent process involving employers and employee representatives, alongside the statutory mechanism for determining its level.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ironjohn/Dreamstime.com)

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HR

Romanian unions demand minimum wage increase from January 2027

25 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several Romanian trade union federations will protest outside the Ministry of Labour on August 25, demanding an increase in the statutory minimum wage from January 1, 2027, and the resumption of collective bargaining at sectoral and national levels, according to the National Trade Union Confederation Cartel Alfa, as reported by Agerpres.

The protest will bring together the Federation of Trade Unions, the Federation of IT & Communications Unions and the Federation of Financial Industry Unions, which are affiliated with Cartel Alfa and UNI Global Union, as well as the Insurance and Banking Union Federation, affiliated with the Confederation of Democratic Trade Unions of Romania and UNI Global Union.

The unions said collective bargaining in the private sector is facing blockages, with some companies and employer organisations refusing to participate in negotiations, lacking mandates from their members or rejecting proposals submitted by trade unions.

The organisations also criticised the state for failing to act sufficiently as a facilitator of negotiations at sectoral and national levels. They said the government has not created adequate conditions for effective social dialogue despite the Action Plan for the Promotion of Collective Bargaining 2025-2030.

“The state does not assume the role of facilitator of sectoral and national negotiations. Although the promotion of collective bargaining is provided for in the Action Plan for the Promotion of Collective Bargaining 2025-2030, the authorities fail to create the necessary conditions for an efficient social dialogue and for the conduct of real negotiations,” Cartel Alfa said.

The unions are also seeking an increase in the minimum statutory wage from January 1, 2027, with its new level to be established according to the mechanism provided by Romanian law and following consultations with social partners.

Romania last increased the minimum wage in July 2026. The latest demand comes as the government is negotiating a new wage law for the budgetary sector, while seeking to contain public expenditure amid fiscal consolidation measures.

The unions said the minimum wage decision should be made through a transparent process involving employers and employee representatives, alongside the statutory mechanism for determining its level.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ironjohn/Dreamstime.com)

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