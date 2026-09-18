North Bucharest Investments' latest figures point to a dynamic start to the autumn season for Bucharest's residential market, with sustained demand from both end-users and investors.

North Bucharest Investments (NBI) has exceeded €34.5 million in transactions since ANCPI resumed operations, achieving this volume in less than a month.

During this period, the company brokered more than 210 transactions, with an average value of approximately €164,000 per property, as the market quickly returned to a sustained pace of activity following this summer's administrative disruption.

Beyond the natural catch-up effect of transactions that had been temporarily delayed, the momentum of recent weeks points to active demand and available capital, in a market where buyers are increasingly informed, selective and focused on both the timing and quality of their acquisitions.

The premium segment accounted for some of the most significant transactions brokered by North Bucharest Investments during this period.

The largest transaction reached €1.65 million, excluding VAT, for a penthouse located in Bucharest's emerging new downtown around Fabrica de Glucoza, an area increasingly establishing itself as one of the capital's new hotspots for premium residential demand.

Its connectivity to Floreasca, Aviatiei and Pipera, proximity to Bucharest's major business hubs and the pace of new residential development have turned Fabrica de Glucoza into one of the city's most closely watched real estate corridors.

A second major transaction, worth more than €1.4 million, excluding VAT, involved a penthouse in a boutique development in Floreasca, with direct lake views, in an area where the supply of truly premium properties remains limited.

Together, the two acquisitions exceed €3 million, highlighting the continued flow of capital into the upper end of the residential market, particularly for rare properties where location, views, exclusivity and appreciation potential play a decisive role.

One of the most visible shifts in the market is buyer behaviour. Decisions are increasingly research-driven, projects are being compared more carefully, and criteria such as