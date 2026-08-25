UniCredit relocates Iași operations hub to 7,000 sqm office in Palas complex

UniCredit Group said it is relocating more than 1,300 employees in Iași to a new office covering over 7,000 square meters in the Palas mixed-use complex. The move will consolidate teams from UniCredit Bank Romania and UniCredit SpA Milano Bucharest Branch in the United Business Center 5 building.

The employees work in operations, support services, and technology, including the contact center, retail micro-center, and IT.

Once the relocation is completed, teams currently based in the UBC 2 and UBC 6 buildings will work from the same location. UBC 5 holds LEED Platinum certification.

“The relocation to the new space is an investment in the future of our operations in Iași and in the people who contribute daily to UniCredit Group,” said Cristian Cilibiu, general manager of UniCredit SpA Milano Bucharest Branch.

UniCredit has operated in Iași since 2007. Its local center is now one of the group’s largest operations outside Bucharest, according to UniCredit Bank Romania CEO Mihaela Lupu.

The banking group and IULIUS, which owns the Palas complex, have also extended their partnership for another ten years.

The seven United Business Center office buildings at Palas and the nearby Palas Campus provide more than 130,000 square meters of leasable space. They accommodate 60 companies employing over 14,000 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)