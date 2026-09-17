Seven in ten Romanians do not invest, more than half believe public pension system is under pressure, research shows
Only 29% of Romanians currently invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or ETFs, compared to 41% across Europe.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 3 min read
More than half of the Romanian respondents (51%) to an ING Research study on savings and investment behavior conducted by Ipsos say they find it difficult or barely manage to cover their current expenses, a higher percentage than the European average (44%).
However, nearly half believe that a very large financial reserve is not necessary to start investing, and 46% believe that a financial reserve of less than half of the household’s monthly income is sufficient.