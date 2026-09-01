Business

Restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group reports lower profitability in H1

01 September 2026

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Bucharest Exchange-listed Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG), the company operating the KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut Delivery and Taco Bell chains in Romania, generated restaurant revenues of RON 754 million in the first semester, up 1.25% from RON 745 million in the same period last year. Adjusted for inflation, however, the group’s revenues contracted by nearly 10%, roughly in line with, but marginally better than, the deep plunge recorded by the country’s HoReCa sector.

Sales at KFC restaurants amounted to RON 647.4 million, equivalent to 85.8% of the total. Pizza Hut generated RON 50.0 million, while revenues from the Taco Bell franchise amounted to RON 55.7 million, up 11.3%.

The company marginally reduced its normalised pre-tax EBITDA by 0.61% in the first six months, to RON 52.51 million, from RON 52.83 million in the same period of the previous year.

During the same reporting period, restaurant expenses increased by 0.90%, to RON 698.07 million, from RON 691.87 million, while general and administrative expenses decreased by 1.61%, to RON 32.47 million, from RON 33.00 million.

Under these conditions, Sphera posted a normalised net profit of RON 13.67 million, 22.59% lower than the RON 17.66 million recorded in H1 2025.

The company’s market capitalisation is RON 1.8 billion (EUR 343 million), after its shares rose by 22% y/y.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

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Business

Restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group reports lower profitability in H1

01 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest Exchange-listed Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG), the company operating the KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut Delivery and Taco Bell chains in Romania, generated restaurant revenues of RON 754 million in the first semester, up 1.25% from RON 745 million in the same period last year. Adjusted for inflation, however, the group’s revenues contracted by nearly 10%, roughly in line with, but marginally better than, the deep plunge recorded by the country’s HoReCa sector.

Sales at KFC restaurants amounted to RON 647.4 million, equivalent to 85.8% of the total. Pizza Hut generated RON 50.0 million, while revenues from the Taco Bell franchise amounted to RON 55.7 million, up 11.3%.

The company marginally reduced its normalised pre-tax EBITDA by 0.61% in the first six months, to RON 52.51 million, from RON 52.83 million in the same period of the previous year.

During the same reporting period, restaurant expenses increased by 0.90%, to RON 698.07 million, from RON 691.87 million, while general and administrative expenses decreased by 1.61%, to RON 32.47 million, from RON 33.00 million.

Under these conditions, Sphera posted a normalised net profit of RON 13.67 million, 22.59% lower than the RON 17.66 million recorded in H1 2025.

The company’s market capitalisation is RON 1.8 billion (EUR 343 million), after its shares rose by 22% y/y.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

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