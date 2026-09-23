Romania’s B2C e-commerce sector reached EUR 12.9 billion in 2025, up 10% from the previous year, according to the European E-Commerce Report 2026, prepared for Ecommerce Europe and EuroCommerce by the Centre for Market Insights at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences.

Compared to 2021, when the sector was valued at EUR 6.1 billion, Romania’s e-commerce sector more than doubled in value in just four years. For 2026, the report forecasts further growth, to EUR 13.5 billion.