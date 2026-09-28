The report prompted reactions in Bucharest, where the leaders of the two parties that eventually voted to dismiss the Bolojan government, Sorin Grindeanu of the Social Democrats (PSD) and George Simion of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), rejected any suggestion of US involvement.

Guilfoyle has been a prominent US advocate of the Vertical Gas Corridor project in the region, including its extension towards Romania. She was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr. G4Media.ro has reported that prime minister Ilie Bolojan did not respond to requests from the American-Greek consortium involved in the Vertical Gas Corridor to purchase US gas at prices above market levels.

AUR leader George Simion denied any US interference in his party’s decisions.

“I know her, and I believe I am a good friend of the ambassador. [...] I am sure that this is an invented quote or a quote taken out of context. As a Romanian politician, I do not accept external interference, not even from American strategic partners,” Simion said, according to G4Media.

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu acknowledged that he had held discussions with the US ambassador, saying that the Vertical Gas Corridor was a legitimate subject and one that also features in the programme of prime minister-designate Siegfried Mureșan.

“The discussions with the US ambassador to Greece concerned aspects related to the Vertical Gas Corridor, a strategic energy route in which Romania can have an important transit role. Moreover, we saw that this is also found in the government programme of the designated Prime Minister Siegfried Mureșan. The rest of the aspects you mentioned are pure fabrications, which were not the subject of the discussion,” Grindeanu said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the alleged exchange took place in March at a dinner in Athens attended by Greek and American officials. The newspaper said Guilfoyle had an argument with Greek Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou in front of the other guests. Referring to the impending collapse of the Romanian government, Guilfoyle allegedly told those present: “We can do this to any country we want. We can do this here.”

According to the newspaper’s sources, Papastavrou responded that the United States could not replace the Greek government, which had been elected by the people. Guilfoyle’s lawyer disputed the description of the exchange.

In March, PSD leaders were already moving towards ending the governing coalition with the PNL, preparing an internal referendum in April on whether the party should withdraw its ministers from the government.

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu had announced in February, in an interview with G4Media, that he would propose an internal party vote on whether PSD should remain in coalition with Ilie Bolojan as prime minister or seek another prime minister from the PNL. The April vote produced an overwhelming majority in favour of leaving the coalition. In May, PSD and AUR subsequently submitted and voted in favour of a no-confidence motion that brought down the Bolojan government.

It should also be noted that on March 31, Grindeanu met Guilfoyle and then-energy minister Bogdan Ivan (PSD), along with presidential adviser Florin Vlădică and other participants, at a restaurant in Bucharest. Images from the meeting were published by the Presa-Liberă portal. Grindeanu has acknowledged the meeting and said that the discussions concerned, among other things, the Vertical Gas Corridor. The existence of the meeting is therefore established, while its connection, if any, with the subsequent fall of the Bolojan government remains a matter of dispute.