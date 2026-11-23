A Ukrainian man died after reportedly getting lost in the Maramureș Mountains on Sunday, November 22. Two others were found with the help of a joint team made up of border police officers and mountain rescuers.

The operation began when the Operational Coordination Center within the Territorial Inspectorate of Border Police was informed by phone by a woman that three Ukrainian citizens had reportedly gotten lost in a mountainous area near the state border after illegally crossing the border from Ukraine into Romania.