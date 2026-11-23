A fire broke out on Sunday, November 22, in the attic and on the facade of the Alpin Hotel in Poiana Brașov, prompting the swift intervention of emergency teams.

Teams of firefighters from three countries battled the flames all night to prevent the fire from spreading. Approximately 150 people were evacuated from the building, with no casualties reported.

The hotel management announced that the fire broke out on the terrace of an apartment on an upper floor.

"Thanks to the prompt and professional intervention of the ISU Brașov crews, the fire has been stabilized, and emergency teams are continuing the necessary operations to eliminate any risk. We are working closely with the competent authorities. The causes of the fire will be established following specialized investigations," the Alpin Hotel management posted on Facebook.

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The firefighters’ intervention continued on Monday morning, November 23. The operation was particularly difficult, according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

According to the cited source, the fire affected the roof, attic, and top three floors of the building, over an area of approximately 2,000 square meters.

"Firefighters continue to make sustained efforts to locate and extinguish the fire that broke out at a hotel in the Poiana Brașov resort. The intervention is particularly difficult given the configuration of the roof, which consists of two layers of sheet metal, making it difficult to access hidden hotspots. The roof covering needs to be removed, and intervention is required both at roof level and on the building's facades, where the construction layout and difficult access significantly hamper firefighting operations," ISU Brașov said.

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To identify hidden hotspots, firefighters used thermal imaging cameras. A drone was also used for aerial reconnaissance, assessment of the operational situation, and monitoring of fire hotspots.

Firefighting forces and equipment were mobilized from ISU Brașov, the Râșnov Volunteer Emergency Service (SVSU), ISU Covasna, ISU Prahova, and ISU Argeș, as well as crews from the County Ambulance Service.