Ukrainian citizen Artem S., suspected of participating in the arson of the Carfil industrial platform in Romania, has been placed in pre-trial detention for seven days, the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday, October 28.

The man was wanted under a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Romanian authorities. The arrest took place on Monday, October 26, but the announcement was made by the Warsaw authorities two days later.

“By its decision of October 28, 2026, the Warsaw District Court imposed a preventive measure in the form of temporary detention for a period of seven days on Artem S., who is wanted by the Romanian authorities under a European Arrest Warrant. Artem S. did not consent to extradition to Romania and has a lawyer of his choice,” the prosecutor’s office announced on X.

Polish broadcaster RMF 24 claimed that Artem S. was tasked with identifying the target to be set on fire in Romania and ensuring payment for the operation. He was detained in an apartment in Warsaw’s Ursus district.

Two Belarusian suspects were detained in Germany while allegedly preparing similar acts. The suspects allegedly planned to set fire to a building or critical infrastructure in the Nuremberg area.

Artem S. informed the Polish authorities that he did not agree to be handed over to Romania and requested a lawyer, according to the Warsaw Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Romania is requesting the extradition of all three suspected saboteurs.

On Monday, Romanian prosecutors within DIICOT announced that they had documented the criminal activities of two Belarusian citizens and a Ukrainian citizen, residents of EU member states, who were involved in a suspicious fire that engulfed the premises of several companies in Brașov County. DIICOT stated that the two Belarusian citizens had been arrested in Germany, while the Ukrainian had been “located” in Poland.

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and Romanian prosecutors said that the three were part of a sabotage network coordinated from Russia. SRI added that the network’s targets extended beyond Romania’s borders, including state-owned and private arms factories, as well as other sites of military and industrial importance.